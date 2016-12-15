Caruso’s Name Change

Most know the founder of The Grove and The Americana at Brand retail centers as Caruso, as in Rick J. Caruso. He is the influential Los Angeles developer who popularized lifestyle and open-air retail centers, and helped create a trend where almost every retail real estate company wanted to build a high end, open-air mall.

But reporters and the more formal of us referred to the company by its full name Caruso Affiliated. Until this week. Caruso Affiliated went for a branding touch-up. It is now just Caruso. The company also introduced a new logo. It uses a font bearing a likeness to Rick J. Caruso’s signature. “This new identity humanizes our brand, reflecting the unparalleled care and service we have been providing to our guests from the very beginning, while allowing us to celebrate our impact while keeping a strong eye on our future,” a Caruso statement read.

Along with developing and managing The Grove and The Americana at Brand, Caruso has been working on a host of prominent projects including a retail district in the exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles and the Rosewood Miramar Beach Montecito Resort in the Santa Barbara, Calif.-area.