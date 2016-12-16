Fred Segal to Open New West Hollywood Compound

A new Fred Segal is coming to the Los Angeles area.

The pioneering boutique retailer announced Dec. 16 that it would open a new store in West Hollywood, Calif., in Fall 2017.

The new Fred Segal will be located at 8500 Sunset, a condominium and hotel complex currently be built by developers CIM Group. The complex is located on the corner of Sunset and La Cienega boulevards. It is in walking distance of the Sunset Plaza retail district, which is the address of high-end boutiques such as H. Lorenzo.

Jay Luchs represented both the 8500 Sunset building and Fred Segal in this deal. Luchs said the following helped make the deal stand out; the hundreds of parking spaces at 8500 Sunset, the central West Hollywood location, and the real estate offered, Fred Segal is scheduled to take 22,000-square feet.

“We got another 10,000-square-feet to lease, we’re hoping to bring a tenant with synergy with Fred Segal,” said Luchs, an executive vice president with NewmarkGrubbKnightFrank. “It’s a curated project, you just don’t lease it out. This place will be one of the special buildings in Los Angeles, and there is no tenant better than Fred Segal.” He said that Fred Segal took out a more-than-10 year lease on the space.

The upcoming Fred Segal will offer branded shops, shop-in-shops and other departments such as a gifting concierge and bespoke tailoring. A Fred Segal statement also noted there will be event space for performances, fashion presentations and red carpet events.

Other sections of Fred Segal will feature lifestyle and food departments. There will be a bakery and a coffee bar. Also planned, a gym, a salon, a wine shop, a florist, and a restaurant produced by restaurateur Bill Chait. It also will feature the U.S. debut of Mart at Fred Segal. The Mart has been opened at Fred Segal’s Japanese stores, and it offers high-end doughnuts on its menu. In April 2015, Fred Segal opened a store in Tokyo. In February 2016, it opened a shop in Yokohama, Japan.

Legendary retailer Fred Segal started his pioneering retail concept at 8100 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles in 1961. In March, the building was sold to Canadian real estate group CormackHill for $43 million, according to media reports. The Melrose property remains a place of business for high-profile boutique retailers Ron Robinson, Ron Herman and for Mauro’s Café.

Fred Segal is now owned by an investment group that includes New York headquartered media company Sandow and Evolution Media Partners, which is a venture of entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency, private equity firm TPG Growth and Participant Media In 2012, Sandow acquired the worldwide rights to the Fred Segal brand.