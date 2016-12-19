RETAIL Half-Price Sale at FIDM Scholarship Store

For those who have never been to the FIDM Scholarship Store on the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising campus in downtown Los Angeles, you don't know what you're missing. Everything is already well below wholesale prices.

The store constantly receives donations from clothing and accessories manufacturers for the students to sell. The money goes to scholarships for students to study various aspects of fashion and merchandising.

Starting on Monday, Dec. 19, everything that is already at rock bottom prices will be 50 percent off through Thursday, Dec. 22.

Right now the store is filled with beautiful wedding gowns, Tadashi Shoji evening gowns, Michael Stars knit tops, JustFab shoes and boots and Zenobia plus-size fashions.

There are always some great finds if you are willing to go on a treasure hunt.

The store is located at 919 S. Grand Ave., and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed on Dec. 23 through the New Year's Day holidays.