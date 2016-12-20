GGeisha taking in that holiday spirit at General Lee's Cocktail Bar. The reason for this season was the return for her Dripped Fashion Soiree party.

GGeisha Is Back

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, December 20, 2016

After a year-long hiatus, GGeisha,born Mariane Cotan, produced one of her Dripped Fashion Soiree parties. For years, GGeisha produced nightclubs and markets for indie fashion brands, all marching to the beat of club DJs. She produced a Dripped event during the very chilly night of Dec. 19 at the General Lee's Cocktail House bar in Los Angeles' Chinatown neighborhood. GGeisha made an early New Year's resolution that she would make more Dripped parties in 2017. Please GGeisha, stick to your resolution! For more info, visit Dripped's website.

