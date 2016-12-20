GGeisha Is Back

After a year-long hiatus, GGeisha,born Mariane Cotan, produced one of her Dripped Fashion Soiree parties. For years, GGeisha produced nightclubs and markets for indie fashion brands, all marching to the beat of club DJs. She produced a Dripped event during the very chilly night of Dec. 19 at the General Lee's Cocktail House bar in Los Angeles' Chinatown neighborhood. GGeisha made an early New Year's resolution that she would make more Dripped parties in 2017. Please GGeisha, stick to your resolution! For more info, visit Dripped's website.