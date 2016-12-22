XMAS WITH CFF & TALA CFF and TALA Celebrate Christmas With Neighborhood Kids

There were dancing, games, lunch, Christmas trees and a visit from Santa, who passed out gifts to neighborhood children at an annual party hosted by the Textile Association of Los Angeles and the California Fashion Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the California Fashion Association.

The Dec. 14 party in the penthouse of the Cooper Design Space in Los Angeles was the result of a long list of sponsors and donors including the Cooper Design Space, Ann Davis, the Ben B. & Joyce E. Eisenberg Foundation/The New Mart, California Apparel News, CIT Group, Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Fineman West & Company LLP, Findings Inc., Karen Kane, KWDZ Manufacturing, David Cohen Factory One, STC-QST Inc., Mann Publications, Merchant Factors Corp., MGT Industries, Moss Adams LLP, Ragfinders of CA, Rena & Todd Leddy, Stony Apparel Group, Tricia Landry, Union Bank, Velvet by Graham & Spencer, and Wells Fargo Capital.

This was the 69th annual Christmas party hosted by members of the community, and it drew children from several after-school programs including Para Los Niños, the Boys & Girls Club of Los Angeles, the Boys & Girls Club of East Los Angeles and the Alexandria House.