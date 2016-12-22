TRADE SHOWS Deadline Approaching for The Novus Forum, a New Independent Designer Show in NY

There’s a new trade show launching in February in New York for designer collections.

Organized by Los Angeles designer Kevan Hall, The Novus Forum will be held Feb. 25­–27 at The London NYC in Manhattan.

Hall and other designers have been showing informally at the upscale hotel for several seasons.

Exhibition at the show will be limited to members only. A membership fee entitles designers to receive discounted rates at the hotel and inclusion in promotions for the show, including in the event brochure and in social-media campaigns. The deadline to register is Jan. 7.

Organizers have fielded inquiries from several designers and are hoping to have 25 collections showing in February.

The London hotel features luxury suites. In addition to discounts on rooms, there will be discounts at The London restaurant and bar. The hotel site includes space for runway shows, installations and parties. The plan is to “make The London a destination for buyers to shop the latest collections by established and emerging designers in a beautiful, organized and luxurious environment,” Hall said.

For more information, visit www.thenovusforum.com or email thenovusforum@gmail.com.