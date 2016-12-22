Irvine Spectrum's “Dancing” Xmas Tree

A Christmas tree is typically nothing but a Christmas tree. The tree is green, you hang ornaments from it, and if you are lucky, there’s a present for you under the tree.

But there is a new twist to the old Christmas tree at the Irvine Spectrum Center in Irvine, Calif. The retail center put up a 50-foot tree lit with LED lights. The lights “dance” and change color to different Christmas songs. It’s the retail center’s first LED, animated Christmas tree. Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas.