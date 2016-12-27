Hollywood & Highland’s Search for Next Great Pop-Up; It’s Kyle Chan

2016 was pretty good for Kyle Chan Design. After actress Emma Stone wore the brand’s jewelry in hit movie La La Land, it won a prize for some choice retail real estate.

It was recently announced that the Los Angeles brand was the winner of the inaugural Search for the Next Great Pop-up contest , which was produced by the Hollywood & Highland retail center in Los Angeles’ Hollywood district.

Kyle Chan won a free 850-square-foot pop-up shop on the first level of Hollywood & Highland. The retail center also chipped in $2,500 in prize money to help with the design of the new space.

For contest judge Rosie O’Neill, co-founder of the Sugarfina gourmet candy label, Kyle Chan has the right stuff for pop-up success.

“Kyle has a really beautiful aesthetic, I think his jewelry is both an accessible price point and the concept for his pop-up was really fresh. He also has a great social media following and that’s particularly important for a pop-up.” O’Neill said.

The contest’s panel of judges also included Trina Turk founder of the eponymous Trina Turk fashion label, Jonathan Skow, her husband and designer of Mr. Turk, and Grant Legan, a photographer and art director.

The Kyle Chan pop-up opens Jan. 9 and runs until Feb. 17.