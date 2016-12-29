Capsule Gets Political

Pundits clamor over the question on how Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 U.S. presidential election will affect business and culture.

Capsule trade show is forming an answer to that question. For its New York Men’s trade show in January and its Las Vegas shows in February, it will debut a collection of clothing called Poli-Sci. An e-mail sent earlier this month announced that the new collection was “created with politics, our future, and We the People in mind, driven by the 2016 election and its aftermath.”

The unique venture is not a typical fashion line. The collection will feature more than 10 brands selling graphic T shirts, fashion and accessories from participating designers, said Capsule cofounder Deirdre Maloney. The items will be manufactured by individual designers and brands. At the trade show level, it will be available only at Capsule, but each Poli-Sci designer will negotiate with retailers directly for their item.

Brands listed as participating include Assembly New York, Lucid FC, Mr. Completely, Rhude and Rochambeau. Proceeds from the collection’s wholesale will be donated to a non-profit of the designer’s choice, according to a Capsule statement.

When asked if political comment was the new fashion, Maloney said it was an interest for the crew at Capsule show. “We’re just making what we’d want to buy right now,” she said.