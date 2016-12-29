FABLETICS EXPANDS Fabletics Expanding Retail Footprint Across the USA

Los Angeles online activewear company Fabletics has gotten the retail bug and is adding 12 new store locations to its lineup in 2017.

The outposts will open around the country—with concentrations in California—and will bring Fabletics’ retail count up to 30 in a little less than two years.

The new boutiques will average about 2,200 square feet and open in several mall locations operated by Simon, Westfield and Macerich, among others.

“Our inspiration for the store was clear and simple. We aimed to bring a hint of the active lifestyle elements that shape our customers’ lives inside while keeping the main focus on our amazing product offering and delivering a seamless customer experience. Less is more,” said Dustin Netral, senior vice president of operations for Fabletics. “Ultimately, the store was designed to enhance our overall brand experience, inviting customers in to touch, feel and see the high-quality fabrications, latest innovations and newest designs while making it as easy as possible for them to shop the way they like.”

The first store will open in March 2017 in Frisco, Texas, followed by locations in Indianapolis; Lexington, Ky.; Schaumburg, Ill.; Boulder, Colo.; and Portland, Ore., in the second quarter of 2017.

Beginning in July, Fabletics will open stores in Scottsdale, Ariz., and Paramus, N.J., as well as California cities such as Cerritos, San Jose, San Francisco and San Diego.

Fabletics, owned by JustFab Inc., was launched in 2013 with actress Kate Hudson as a cofounder and the celebrity promoter of the brand. The company’s business plan is to operate as an e-commerce site with VIP membership to be used for online and in-store benefits. It has more than 1 million VIP members in eight countries.