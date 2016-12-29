RETAIL Lights Out, Athletic Brand Aims for Lifestyle

Shawne Merriman earned the nickname “Lights Out” after knocking out several opposing players during a football game his sophomore year in high school.

His strength helped pave the way to an NFL career as a linebacker with the San Diego Chargers and the Buffalo Bills.

As his professional career wound down because of injuries to a knee and an Achilles tendon, he charted a foray into fashion by founding a men’s and women’s athletic-wear line called Lights Out.

But for its Spring ’17 deliveries in stores in January, the Los Angeles–headquartered line will pivot in a different direction: athleisure.

For men and women, the Lights Out line will offer terrycloth sweats. “They are the most comfortable clothes you could put on after you are done working out,” Merriman said.

Unique silhouettes will play a big role in the Spring ’17 line. Women’s styles include loose tops that expose the midriff and bottoms that feature a slight drop crotch. Other looks include form-fitting shorts with a drawstring. There’s also a heather-gray top with sleeves intended to extend beyond the wrists.

The line also features graphics such as the knock-out face, something of a round, happy face with “X” letters over the eyes. It’s intended to show humor and an attitude. “It’s ‘lights out.’ It’s edgy. We want to be different,” Merriman said.

The line sells at retailers such as streetwear and athletic e-commerce shop DrJays.com and at Brigade LA, a high-end downtown Los Angeles boutique located near Staples Center, where the Lakers and Clippers basketball teams play as do the Kings of the NHL.

Kuo Yang, the owner of Brigade LA, said he needed something for the jocks who drop by his boutique, which also carries fashion brands such as Marc Jacobs.

“This is for the committed athlete. The line’s style and design is about function. It reaches beyond a trend,” Yang said. Even with the Spring ’17 line’s embrace of athleisure, Yang felt the brand’s attachment to sports was strong enough to keep its connection with the jocks.

In September, Merriman announced a partnership with Bellator MMA, a producer of mixed-martial-arts matches televised on the Spike network. Through this deal, fighters will wear Lights Out while training and during fights.

Merriman developed a designer’s interest in performance clothes while a student athlete from 2002 to 2004 at the University of Maryland. The college is in the Baltimore area, which is the headquarters of Under Armour.

Under Armour was founded by Kevin Plank, who also played for the college’s football team in the 1990s. Merriman and the other football players wore Under Armour when they were on the football field.

While a professional, Merriman was called on by Nike Inc. to advise on how athletic clothes fit. “I was a stickler on details,” he said.

One of the points he made included finding a way to strengthen shirt collars. For a lot of athletic jerseys, the collars droop too much after getting drenched with sweat.

Lights Out works with Fe Wilma M. Novak, who has designed the brand’s women’s line since September 2015. Merriman still works as a sports analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports.