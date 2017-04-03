Hudson Jeans Names New President

Starting April 10, Matthew Fior will take over as the new president of Hudson Jeans, based in Los Angeles.

The announcement was made by Differential Brands Group, whose portfolio of brands include Hudson Jeans, Robert Graham and SWIMS.

Previously, Fior was the chief merchandising officer at Los Angeles–based Lucky Brand jeans, working to boost sales in the wholesale and retail arenas, expand e-commerce and international sales and doing more licensing.



Fior will be working alongside Peter Kim, who founded the denim line in 2002 and is the chief executive officer. "We are thrilled to welcome Matthew Fior to Hudson Jeans. Matthew will oversee the day-to-day operations of Hudson Jeans, while providing guidance and leadership for the brand’s planned strategic growth working alongside Peter Kim,” said Michael Buckley, chief executive officer of Differential Brands Group.

Fior said he believes Hudson is ready to expand its brand beyond denim and become a true lifestyle collection. “I am thrilled to be joining the organization to spearhead the charge,” he said.

Previously, Fior worked with other global brands including Levi Strauss & Co. and Gap Inc.

Barbara Cook was president of Hudson Jeans until January 2016, when she became the chief executive of Miami-based accessories brand Miansai.