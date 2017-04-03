Jack's 60th Bday Party is a Surf Contest

For its 60th birthday, Jack’s Surboards did something new, the emporium on the Rodeo Drive of surfwear – Main Street in Huntington Beach, Calif., produced its first surf contest. Called Jack’s Surfboards Pro, the event took place on the south side of Huntington Beach Pier March 31 – April 2. Brazilian surfer Hizunome Bettero was the event’s champion.

Surf brands also dove into the birthday celebration. Katin designed a commemorative Jack’s tee for the 60th anniversary.