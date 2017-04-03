Lucky Luke’s New Gig

Maybe you met “Lucky” Luke Mann at a loft party in downtown Los Angeles. Maybe you took in a sales appointment where the South African-born raconteur showed you fashion lines such as Great Karma, Hard Eight or Lucky Luke.

He still does fashion consulting, but he recently started an encore career. Luke is an ambassador/talent booker for Prank. It's a “walk-up” bar, or a boîte with open air seating on the street of 11th and Hope streets in downtown Los Angeles. It's just a couple minutes of a walk from Staples Center, home of pro-sports teams the Lakers, Clippers and the Kings. Prank observed its official opening, aptly enough, on April Fool's Day.

Apart from a menu with items such as Jalapeño Burgers and cocktails such as the High Jinx. Or visits to the bar’s Prank Call Booth (in the back of the bar, no lies) Luke regales Prank guests with tales of a rock ‘n’ roll life. I’ve been dining out on one of his stories for awhile. Get this. In 1969, Luke took a freighter ship from South Africa to London. When he disembarked from the rusty ship, he heard that there was going to be a free concert in Hyde Park. The headliners happened to be the Rolling Stones. The gig was the band’s historic concert memorializing the band’s founder Brian Jones, who died a couple of days earlier. Luke made his way backstage. He saw the historic concert up close and viewed Marianne Faithful, the hitmaking singer, fashion muse and Mick Jagger’s paramour, videotaping the concert with a clunky camera.

The next week, he caught a gig from a new band just making a splash at London clubs. It was Led Zeppelin. For the next week’s club crawl, it was another new London band; Pink Floyd. Are your jaws dropping yet? Luke typically can be found at Prank from Wednesdays to Saturdays.