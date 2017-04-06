Revolve Goes Coachella

Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead are headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next weekend, online fashion emporium Revolve plans to be there in force.

Revolve is producing a pre-party the weekend of April 7. Revolve going to open its VIP store on 8070 Melrose Ave., near West Hollywood, Calif., to the public. Called the #REVOLVEsocialclub pop-up, the shop will offer Coachella ready festival styles, including the emporium’s Festival Capsule Collection, which will feature looks from brands such as Ahlem, Lovers & Friends, AGOLDE, Majorelle, Schutz, Colour Pop, Chiara Ferragni and Ouai. The pop-up also will feature beauty makeovers and meet & greets with fashion VIPs such as vlogger Jenn Im.

During Coachella, Revolve will partner with Billboard Media Group to produce #REVOLVEfestival, a party in Palm Springs and La Quinta which will feature performers, celebs and brand presentations by fashion, beauty and beverage companies such as Drai’s, Red Bull and Evian. Party hard!