Macy’s at Westfield Century City Takes a Bow

Westfield Century City is in the midst of a $1 billion makeover scheduled to be wrapped up in the Fall. Macy’s is one of the anchors for the revamped retail center in West L.A. The department store took a bow with a new two-story building on April 7. Here’s a couple of looks for the new Westfield Century City Macy’s.