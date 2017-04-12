FASHION Get Wrapped Up in the Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest

Okay, so the material isn't that expensive, but the design skills are intense.

Cheap Chic Weddings is organizing its 13th annual contest where creative types design a wearable, on-trend wedding dress and headpiece made only of toilet paper, glue, tape, and using needle and thread. There is no fee to enter the contest.

Contestants have until June 15, 11 p.m. EST to submit their paper masterpieces with photos of the dress being worn by a human being. The top 10 entries will be chosen and then online voting will be open to the public.



Once the voting is completed, the top 10 dresses and their designers will be flown to New York City to participate in a live fashion show finale event at a Peerspace.com event space in New York City on July 20 where the top three winners will be chosen.

The judging will be done by Cheap Chic Weddings co-founders Susan Bain and Laura Gawne, as well as a representative from Quilted Northern toilet paper, the event sponsor, and others. First prize is $10,000, second prize is $5,000 and third prize is $2,500.

Looking at last year's entries, the competition is very talented and imaginative. “We are always excited to see what our talented contestants dream up.” Bain said.

Contest rules and entry regulations can be viewed here. Good luck!