Tadashi Launches Fragrance

Los Angeles designer Tadashi Shoji will introduce his first fragrance this month at Lord & Taylor.

Eau De Rose is described as “fresh and complex” with notes of bergamot, mandarin lemon and jasmine.

Born in Japan, Shoji worked for costume designer Bill Whitten when he first moved to the United States before launching his own Tadashi collection in 1982. Today, the line is sold in department and specialty stores, including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Lord & Taylor, Vakko, Harvey Nichols Dubai, and Rustan’s. The Tadashi Shoji runway collection launched in 2007 at New York Fashion Week. In addition to evening and ready-to-wear, Shoji produces a childrenswear collection and is launching bridal, intimates and shapewear and leather handbags collections, as well.

First Lady Michelle Obama, Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, Ashley Graham, and Katy Perry are among the celebrities who have worn Shoji’s designs.