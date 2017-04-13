FASHION Kevan Hall's Fall Fashion Collection

Los Angeles designer Kevan Hall, who is known for his day dresses and elegant evening gowns, has been spending some time in Italy these days with a collection he designs for a TV shopping network.

With the Italian vibe all around him, he decided to look to Sophia Loren for his inspiration when creating his Fall collection. "In my opinion, Sophia Loren is an iconic beauty of all time. She has those dangerous curves and that famous body," he said.

So his array of dresses play up dangerous curves and fabrics that are from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. There are a lot of wovens with stretch as well as metallic velvet, beaded tulle and printed silk organza.

Tailored pieces have fabrics that look like they have vertical dashes on them. Lace is a major component in the line as well as lots of point d'esprit used in the sleeves and yokes of cocktail dresses and jumpsuits. In one dress, marquis-shaped sequins look like they are dripping down the fabric.

Burgundy, Mediterranean blue, black and shades of nudes and neutral were prime color schemes used for the Fall collection. "I don't use a lot of black, but the reaction to the color has been phenomenal," Hall said.