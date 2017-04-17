Bohemian Society Costumes Dance Film Miscreants

Los Angeles has not seen a Bohemian Society fashion show in a couple of years, but the avant garde label is going to be taking a bow in a L.A. film.

Bohemian Society founder Victor Wilde costumed dance film Miscreants. The hour long fairy tale-like flick was directed by Joe Rubinstein.

It stars Olga Sokolova, a choreographer, as a woman who finds herself tied up with a tribe of feral girls in downtown Los Angeles.

Wilde used fabric from Vietnam War era parachutes to make costumes for Sokolova and the young dancers in Miscreants. The Bohemian Society designer hand dyed and distressed the fabric to make costumes with a Greco-Roman, but avant style.

Miscreants will screen 7PM, April 22 at the M.A.R.S. Festival in the Art Share L.A. gallery in downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District.

During the M.A.R.S. festival, Wilde also is scheduled produce live installations. Featured, Sokolova and Matthew Setzer of industrial band Skinny Puppy who will wear Bohemian Society clothes during dance and music performances. Huzzah! Wilde said the film screening should be free. But festival passes are being sold to other M.A.R.S. Festival galleries, installations and what not. For more information, check out this link.