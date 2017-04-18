A woman's tux. Available for rental at Stitch & Tie. Photo by Christine Bentley.

Tuxedos for Her, At Stitch & Tie

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Tuxedos have been a men’s exclusive since gaining popularity in America in the late 19th century. Well, women have been crashing this sartorial party. Stitch & Tie by Friar Tux Shop announced that it will be the first formalwear rental destination to rent women’s tuxedos.

From Stitch & Tie. Photo by Steven Leyva Photography.

The Anaheim, Calif.-headquartered e-commerce rental shop started business this month. It offers women’s tuxedos in sizes 0 to 22. For men’s tuxedos it offers sizes from a boy’s 3 to a men’s 70. Lauren Dorta, Friar Tux’s vice president of marketing said that Stitch & Tie online service will offer Friar Tux formalwear, once available mostly in California, to the rest of the continental United States.For more information, check out www.stitchandtie.com

Tuxes for the guys. Image courtesy from Stitch & Tie.

