Tuxedos for Her, At Stitch & Tie

Tuxedos have been a men’s exclusive since gaining popularity in America in the late 19th century. Well, women have been crashing this sartorial party. Stitch & Tie by Friar Tux Shop announced that it will be the first formalwear rental destination to rent women’s tuxedos.

The Anaheim, Calif.-headquartered e-commerce rental shop started business this month. It offers women’s tuxedos in sizes 0 to 22. For men’s tuxedos it offers sizes from a boy’s 3 to a men’s 70. Lauren Dorta, Friar Tux’s vice president of marketing said that Stitch & Tie online service will offer Friar Tux formalwear, once available mostly in California, to the rest of the continental United States.For more information, check out www.stitchandtie.com