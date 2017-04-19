STREET STYLE

Eye on Excess

Estevan Ramos | Wednesday, April 19, 2017

photo

Photographer Lauren Greenfield (pictured, center) with Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge and David Fahey, owner of the Fahey Klein Gallery in Los Angeles

American documentary photographer, filmmaker and artist Lauren Greenfield has been capturing youth culture and the obsession of wealth for over 25 years. Starting in Los Angeles in the early 1990s, Greenfield photographs youth who are obsessed with celebrity and wealth—Los Angeles being the epicenter of it all. Over time, Greenfield took her concept across the country and into the world, capturing the super-rich of Russia, China and Europe whose wealth is beyond imagination.

An opening-night party for Greenfield’s current series, titled “Generation Wealth,” was held on April 13 at Fahey Klein Gallery on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles.

This series illustrates the rise and fall and rise back up of wealth in America. From beauty pageants and backstage at a runway show to Atlanta Strip club, Greenfield succeeds in showing through photographs the desire for more status, wealth and beauty.

There was an eclectic mix of photo, film and fashion industry people who attended the opening night event. “Generation Wealth” will be on exhibit until June 3.

photo

Images from left to right, Mijanou, 18, of Beverly High School 1993 (this image was used for the cover of Greenfield’s first book “Fast Forward;” Comedian Joan Rivers and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart on the set of “Martha” in 2005; Jackie and friends with Versace handbags at the store’s private opening in 2007; Christina, 21, en route to her wedding in Cinderella glass coach in 2013

photo

Images from left to right, high school seniors put on their make up for “Beauty CULTure” documentary in 2011; models backstage at Prada’s spring show in 2009; Dr. Teitelbaum’s 49-year-old patient recovering from full face laser in 2006; actress Ann Margaret in her dressing room at Stardust in Las Vegas in 1995

photo

Various other images from the “Generation Wealth” series

photo

CITY DENIM AND TWILLS: Casting director Catherine Eng with photographer Michael Grecco (pictured, far left), and some easy work-to-gallery-opening looks

photo

DARKER MOODS OF THE MODERN CLASSICS: An accessory-less, head-to-toe look in black paired with white and gray was a classic gallery look.

photo

SPRING PATTERN POPS: Designer and Agents’ Barbara Kramer (pictured, far left) and an array of patterns from geometrics, flowers, abstracts. Some guests mixed several patterns at once, including Dylan, the youngest Lauren Greenfield fan (pictured, far right)

photo

The scene throughout the night

