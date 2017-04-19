STREET STYLE Eye on Excess

American documentary photographer, filmmaker and artist Lauren Greenfield has been capturing youth culture and the obsession of wealth for over 25 years. Starting in Los Angeles in the early 1990s, Greenfield photographs youth who are obsessed with celebrity and wealth—Los Angeles being the epicenter of it all. Over time, Greenfield took her concept across the country and into the world, capturing the super-rich of Russia, China and Europe whose wealth is beyond imagination.

An opening-night party for Greenfield’s current series, titled “Generation Wealth,” was held on April 13 at Fahey Klein Gallery on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles.

This series illustrates the rise and fall and rise back up of wealth in America. From beauty pageants and backstage at a runway show to Atlanta Strip club, Greenfield succeeds in showing through photographs the desire for more status, wealth and beauty.

There was an eclectic mix of photo, film and fashion industry people who attended the opening night event. “Generation Wealth” will be on exhibit until June 3.