FASHION

Spanish Espadrilles Get an LA Touch

By Deborah Belgum | Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Espadrilles are those rope-soled shoes that are Spain's answer to the flip flop. They have been around for centuries and are a mainstay on the beaches of Europe.

Here in Los Angeles, a small company called Pineapples and Love is putting its own stamp on espadrilles. Co-founder Danny Star said the company, which designs its espadrilles here and has them handmade in Spain, has ramped up its inventory and opened an e-commerce site to sell the thick rope-soled shoes in time for beach weather.

"The shoes are carefully woven with the highest quality materials that are true to traditional Spanish footwear, but with a mix of today's most creative fashion designs," Star said.

The shoes have images of stars, pineapples and other designs decorating the espadrilles that also come in slip-on shoes and sneaker styles. They sell for between $100 and $150.

photo

The brand launched last year and now has matching style packages for mothers and their young daughters. In the near future, a line of espadrilles for men will be released in the coming seasons.

On the charity front, Pineapples and Love is donating proceeds from each sale to Paso Pacifico, a volunteer organization that protects endangered sea turtles from poachers and maintains clean oceans along the Nicaraguan coasts.

To check out the website, go to www.pineapplesandlove.com.

photo

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS