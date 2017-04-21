Meet B. James

With looks such as a Shell Toe Adidas dress and leather jackets with pops of color, Brandon James showed 40 looks at his runway show, called The B. James Experience, at Think Tank Gallery in downtown Los Angeles.

It was the second show for the Los Angeles-based line. VIPs included a man dressed like the brand’s mascot D Bear. James said that the B. James line was influenced by what he saw growing up in Los Angeles, as well as designers such as Jeremy Scott and brands such as Cross Colours. Style Barre showroom and Joy Bullard collaborated with the production of the runway show.