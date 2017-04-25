ART CENTER PHOTOGRAPHY Behind the Lens

This year’s ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena’s Spring 2017 graduates in the photography department proved once again that talent, creativity and professionalism is on top of the list. The Photo + Imaging speed reviews with industry professionals, held on April 20, provide an opportunity for the graduates to present their work for critique and review. I always look forward to being a part of the review sessions because you never know if that one student becomes the next world-known photographer. Plus, it gives me a chance to meet new talent that I could collaborate with on future projects.

Each of the 12 photo students created his or her own individual presentation of their graduating work for display. They take this chance to help create their own brand of work and style of photography. Some select to have large prints framed or left raw edged and hung. Others use visual aids such as iPads and photo portfolios to tell their stories.

This year’s group came from so many different backgrounds ranging from an ex-military veteran and a contract clerk to a Taiwanese teen who left her country at age 17 to a woman who’s traumatic life experience was used to become a positive experience. There was a lot of heart, soul and emotion felt in this groups work.

I congratulate this year’s graduates and wish them all the luck and success they truly deserve!

(not pictured: Esther Sutanto)