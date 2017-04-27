T-SHIRT & SWEAT ANALYSIS Fall/Winter 2017-18 T-Shirt and Sweat Analysis by Trendstop

Global fashion forecasting agency Trendstop gives us the insider lowdown into the latest T-shirt and sweatshirt trends impacting womenswear for the Fall/Winter 2017–’18 season. New proportions, statement prints and fresh ideas for trims and detailing reenergize an iconic wardrobe staple, elevating it from casual classic to high-fashion must-have. From the international catwalk showcases to the style-setters on the street, the T-shirt’s versatile appeal sees designers tapping into Fall’s key silhouette, print and styling themes in one easy piece.

The Statement Tee

Making a statement is key for Fall. On the catwalks and on the streets, emblazoned slogan tees have their messages amplified by stark monochrome colorways. Clean-lined typographic prints and minimal detailing creates added impact for the expressive fashionista.

The Winter Crop

As fashion takes an increasingly trans-seasonal approach, jersey sweats are shrunk down and cropped short. These new foreshortened shapes are highlighted by contrasting extended arm lengths and voluminous cocooning silhouettes to create an ideal winter layering piece.

The Ruffled Trim

Fall tees combine athleisure aesthetic with fashion-forward femininity as trims and details elevate humble basics. Ruffles and frills adorn collars or flow diagonally across the body while frill-edged cold-shoulder styles offer activewear casuals a directional new silhouette.

Long-Sleeve Layering

An essential part of winter dressing, layering becomes a key styling trend. Rolled-up sweats and short-sleeved tees in graphic typography prints contrast against long-sleeved patterned underlayers. Color-matched pieces highlight layered looks with exaggerated volumes.

The Cocoon Sweat

Exaggerated oversized proportions create a cocooning silhouette that sees the sporty sweat rival the more traditional knit applications. Tapping into the trend for masculine forms, these XXL round-shouldered styles make an added impact in vibrant brights and bold graphic prints.

