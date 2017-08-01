Attendees and models drew lots of attention with their Mexican-inspired fashion looks

Attendees and models drew lots of attention with their Mexican-inspired fashion looks

STYLE INSPIRATION

'Frida''s Quinceanera in DTLA

Estevan Ramos | Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Frida invite and night view of the La Plaza de Cultura y Artes museum in DTLA skyline

It’s been 15 years since the release of the iconic movie “Frida,” in which actress Selma Hayak portrayed artist Frida Kahlo. On July 29th, La Plaza de Cultura y Artes threw a fashionable quincenera with a sundown screening of the movie to celebrate the anniversary of the movie’s release.

The beautiful courtyard grounds of the museum provided the perfect setting for the colorful, timeless movie, which charts the artist’s life and her art. The event celebrated the beauty, colors, music, art, culture and fashions of the famed, iconic artist.

Entertainment prior to the sunset screening included a musical tribute by Rosalie Rodriguez honoring the artist’s close friend, Chavela Vargas. There was a fashion show inspired by the icon’s eclectic style sense. And there was plenty Frida-inspired art, clothing, jewelry and accessories for purchase from local artists, designers and vendors, as well as food from Guelaguetza, the LA restaurant known for its authentic Oaxacan cuisine. The evening gave the attendees a rich history lesson in Mexican culture and the life of Frida Kahlo!

Scenes from the runway show inspired by Frida’s eclectic fashion sense

More attendees and models including artist/illustrator Miguel Angel Reyes, first photo, striking a Zoot Suit pose

Handcrafted clothing from some of the local vendors and small business owners including pictured far left, Designer Tania Zavala, with her handmade bra tops for women and babies and earrings

Colorful arts and crafts for sale throughout the event

Frida-inspired fashion illustrations by famed Mexican artist Hector Silva

Some of the exotic, rich colors seen throughout the event on art, face make up and accessories

Rosalie Rodriguez and her group performing music inspired by Chavela Vargas, Frida Kahlo’s close friend

Some of the Frida beauties enjoying the Mexican cuisine from LA’s own Guelaguetza restaurant

    VIDEOS