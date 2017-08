Lucky Brand X Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Lucky Brand recently unveiled a collaboration line with country music performers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. They’ve been really big deals in the world of country music for more than 20-years, and are currently in the midst of their long Soul2Soul tour.

The line features caps, totes, T-shirts and of course jeans. Denim features some embroidery. Some T-shirts were inspired by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert posters.