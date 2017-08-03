FASHION Bebe Launches New Campaign With New Direction

Bebe is back.

The California contemporary label was having financial problems for quite a while, closing 168 stores this year. This was after selling half its brand to Bluestar Alliance, a New York brand management company that has snapped up labels such as English Laundry, Nanette Lepore and Catherine Malandrino.

With Bluestar in the driver's seat, it has added a few things that weren't in the collection before - like new sizes that go from petites to plus sizes and new categories such as bridal and professional attire.

Also, today it launched an "influencer" campaign called "Be Bold. Be Different. Be You." The campaign kicked off with a digital billboard in the heart of New York's Times Square.

The video and photography for the campaign were shot at the famous Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard by Emma Summerton. Trendsetters such as social media influencer Jasmine Sander, singer Pia Mia, model Inka Williams and actress and singer Herizen Guardiola are featured in the campaign that is heavy on glitzy dresses and lace-infused silhouettes.

You'll probably be seeing ads from the campaign in Vogue, Marie Claire and InStyle.

