J!nx for Gamers

It’s a big world, and there’s something for every taste. J!nx is a San Diego-headquartered brand that makes clothes for gamers; the people who can’t be pried away from their video, Internet, X-Box, you name it-games.

Last month, there was a party for the brand’s Fall ’17 collection at the San Diego Comic Con, which also served as a gathering for gaming nerds. Until Aug. 17, the collection will be exclusively at the Hot Topic in San Diego’s Horton Plaza. Check it out.