Sourcing & Fabric: Textile Trends

Thursday, August 3, 2017

3-D Florals

Floral designs take on added depth with layered patterns and 3-D laces.

Free-form

Textile designers take a free-form approach to fabric design with organic shapes and pattern mixing.

Lash

Textile designers are offering fringed designs and lash-like motifs for edgy novelties and sophisticated prints.

Stars and Bars

Designers pair star-spangled textile designs with modern plaids and grid patterns.

Gilded

Lace goes luxe in rich, gilded patterns.

Monochrome

Sophisticated pairings of black and white—or black and ecru—add panache to everything from novelties and embroideries to prints, stripes and plaids.

Tropical Garden

Botanicals go lush and tropical with rich colors and exotic floral motifs.

Mad for Purple

Textile designers have gone mad for purple, offering prints, laces and novelties in shades of lilac, plum, raspberry and grape.

