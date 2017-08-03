SOURCING & FABRIC Sourcing & Fabric: Textile Trends

Photo Gallery 3-D Florals Floral designs take on added depth with layered patterns and 3-D laces.

Photo Gallery Free-form Textile designers take a free-form approach to fabric design with organic shapes and pattern mixing.

Photo Gallery Lash Textile designers are offering fringed designs and lash-like motifs for edgy novelties and sophisticated prints.

Photo Gallery Stars and Bars Designers pair star-spangled textile designs with modern plaids and grid patterns.

Photo Gallery Gilded Lace goes luxe in rich, gilded patterns.

Photo Gallery Monochrome Sophisticated pairings of black and white—or black and ecru—add panache to everything from novelties and embroideries to prints, stripes and plaids.

Photo Gallery Tropical Garden Botanicals go lush and tropical with rich colors and exotic floral motifs.