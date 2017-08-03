SOURCING & FABRIC
Sourcing & Fabric: Textile Trends
3-D Florals
Floral designs take on added depth with layered patterns and 3-D laces.
Free-form
Textile designers take a free-form approach to fabric design with organic shapes and pattern mixing.
Lash
Textile designers are offering fringed designs and lash-like motifs for edgy novelties and sophisticated prints.
Stars and Bars
Designers pair star-spangled textile designs with modern plaids and grid patterns.
Gilded
Lace goes luxe in rich, gilded patterns.
Monochrome
Sophisticated pairings of black and white—or black and ecru—add panache to everything from novelties and embroideries to prints, stripes and plaids.
Tropical Garden
Botanicals go lush and tropical with rich colors and exotic floral motifs.
Mad for Purple
Textile designers have gone mad for purple, offering prints, laces and novelties in shades of lilac, plum, raspberry and grape.