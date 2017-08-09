Wool & Thimble’s Summer Launch party

Made in Los Angeles, Wool & Thimble constructs high end T-shirts, wovens and sweats for men. Reggie Marshall, the brand’s founder and creative director, produced a launch party for its Summer ’17 collection at Page 71 club in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood on Aug. 8.

“I focused on fit, fabric and price for the brand,” Marshall said. Retail price points range from $55 to $140. “You’re getting modern pieces. They are going to last you for a long time," he said. "It’s a luxe brand for someone looking for modern and classic pieces. But he also understands quality.”