Wool & Thimble’s Summer Launch party

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Made in Los Angeles, Wool & Thimble constructs high end T-shirts, wovens and sweats for men. Reggie Marshall, the brand’s founder and creative director, produced a launch party for its Summer ’17 collection at Page 71 club in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood on Aug. 8.

Party for Wool & Thimble. Photo by Rudy Torres.

“I focused on fit, fabric and price for the brand,” Marshall said. Retail price points range from $55 to $140. “You’re getting modern pieces. They are going to last you for a long time," he said. "It’s a luxe brand for someone looking for modern and classic pieces. But he also understands quality.”

T-shirt by Wool & Thimble. Pictures courtesy of Wool & Thimble.

