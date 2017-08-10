DESIGN Denim Designers Debut First Collection With Pottery Barn

The women who started the Los Angeles contemporary denim label Current/Elliott have been busy in the last few years working for the Pottery Barn people.

First it was with the retailer's sister brands, PBteen and Pottery Barn Kids. Now the designers are debuting their first collection with the Pottery Barn stores of furniture and home accessories. The collection features more than 30 items characterized by classic ticking stripes, gold and brass accents, whimsical touches and washed chambray.

Signature pieces include a Bergere chair, a brass peace sign jewelry holder, a Raleigh denim bench and denim boudoir pillow. Prices range from $8 to $999.

The designer duo said they combined washed black and white with touches of vintage gold and textural chambray, which can feel graphic and versatile.

The Los Angeles designers, who left Current/Elliott in 2012 to later start their multi-category women's line The Great, will be creating a Holiday collection for Pottery Barn that will include a gold top-hat ice bucket, gold jingle bells wine opener, a denim tree skirt and chambray hanging stockings.