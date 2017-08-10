RETAIL Westfield Century City Announces New Stores

Westfield Century City recently announced another slate of retailers scheduled to join the sprawling mall, which is undergoing a $1 billion remodel.

The revamped center is set to formally take a bow in fall 2017. However, store openings will take place throughout 2018.

New Westfield Century City retailers include Abercrombie & Fitch, Chan Luu, J. Crew, Johnny Was, Joie, Kate Spade New York, Madewell, Rodd & Gunn, Seafolly, The Disney Store, Uno de 50, UNTUCKit, Urban Decay and Zadig & Voltaire.

It also announced some new lease signings for apparel stores including Ali & Jay, All Saints, Gerard Darel, Hugo Boss, John Varvatos, Journelle, Lululemon, Old Navy, Stitch & Trace and Vineyard Vines.

The mall announced lease signings from non-apparel tenants Peloton exercise bike studio, Amazon Books, Breitling, Jo Malone London, Warby Parker and John Hardy jewelers.

Located a short drive from Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and other points in West LA, Westfield Century City will balance emerging brands with popular department stores, said David Ruddick, Westfield’s executive vice president of leasing. “As consumer tastes and trends change in the industry, Westfield is keeping pace with a focus on careful curation and on introducing new concepts and influencer brands not available anywhere else.”

The renovation will bring in a new full-line Nordstrom. Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s unveiled extensive renovations of their stores in April and November 2016, respectively.