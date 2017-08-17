FASHION Janie Bryant of "Mad Men" Creates Collection for Unique Vintage

Janie Bryant was wearing a 1950s-style black tulle dress with white polka dots just like the one she created for Unique Vintage.

Bryant, who most recently was the costume designer on the movie "The Last Tycoon," is best known for her styles that evolved through seven seasons of "Mad Men," the very popular AMC network series that featured actor Jon Hamm.

When you think of Bryant, you think of the 1950s, when the "Mad Men" series began. During that time, Bryant also established three collections for Banana Republic, sold during the height of the TV show's popularity.

Bryant is back to the 1950s with her 12-piece collection that is being sold by Unique Vintage, the Los Angeles company started in 2000 by Katie Echeverry.

The line debuted at WWDMAGIC where Bryant was a speaker on a panel about how vintage is the new black. "I love the 1950s," Bryant said. "It was the most glamorous, feminine, sexy decade and had a beautiful look to it."

It was the era of Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren.

This particular Unique Vintage collection, she said, was inspired by vintage pieces she has in her personal collection. The collection includes dresses, tops and skirts, selling for $68 to $188.

Bryant was on the panel with fashion bloggers Molly Hogan and Stephanie Arant. It was moderated by Wendy Bendoni, a fashion instructor at Woodbury University in Burbank, Calif.