Michael Costello’s Boutique Takes A Bow

After a career of dressing the likes of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, and starring on Project Runway in 2010, Michael Costello put his name in concrete. He opened a permanent store at the LA Apparel Mart building, 112 W. 9th St.,on the main drag of downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District. A soiree was held for the self-named Michael Costello store on Aug. 19.

Costello, wearing one of his atelier’s tuxedo jackets, said that it was important to open a physical store. “People forget about a one-on-one experience with designers. They forget about getting something custom-fitted,” he said.

The store is just one part of Costello’s operation. On the second floor of LA Apparel Mart, there is a 2,100-square-foot Costello atelier, a 2,000-square-foot stylist lounge called the Style Haus, and an 1,800-square-foot production space on the mart's fourth floor. The store will focus on evening wear, ready-to-wear and bridal.