Michael Costello, center, with models wearing Michael Costello dresses, at debut party for his store. Picture by Michael Julius @michaeljulius.

Michael Costello’s Boutique Takes A Bow

By Andrew Asch | Monday, August 21, 2017

After a career of dressing the likes of Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, and starring on Project Runway in 2010, Michael Costello put his name in concrete. He opened a permanent store at the LA Apparel Mart building, 112 W. 9th St.,on the main drag of downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District. A soiree was held for the self-named Michael Costello store on Aug. 19.

photo

Guests at debut party for Michael Costello. Photo by Orletha A @OrlethaA.

Costello, wearing one of his atelier’s tuxedo jackets, said that it was important to open a physical store. “People forget about a one-on-one experience with designers. They forget about getting something custom-fitted,” he said.

The store is just one part of Costello’s operation. On the second floor of LA Apparel Mart, there is a 2,100-square-foot Costello atelier, a 2,000-square-foot stylist lounge called the Style Haus, and an 1,800-square-foot production space on the mart's fourth floor. The store will focus on evening wear, ready-to-wear and bridal.

photo

Model Shaun Ross at Michael Costello party. Photo by Orletha A.

photo

The view from Michael Costello's rack. Photo by Andrew Asch

photo

More Michael Costello styles. Photo by Andrew Asch

photo

Guests at left of picture, Kosta Panov and Desi Belizarova. Photo by Orletha A.

