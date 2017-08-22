From left, Perry Meek, Zaldy Goco, Ane Crabtree, Lou Eyrich, Alix Friedberg, Trish Summerville and Marie Schley. Photo by Donato Sardella for Getty Images.

Costume Designers Talk at Beverly Center

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Red carpets are scheduled to be rolled out Sept. 17 for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Beverly Center held a panel of nominated costume designers Aug. 16. Speaking were Alix Friedberg (Big Little Lies), Ane Crabtree (The Handmaid’s Tale), Lou Eyrich (Feud: Bette and Joan), Marie Schley (Transparent), Perry Meek & Zaldy Goco (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Trish Summerville (Westworld). The event was produced in partnership with Variety. Variety’s Booth Moore moderated the panel.

