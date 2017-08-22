Costume Designers Talk at Beverly Center

Red carpets are scheduled to be rolled out Sept. 17 for the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Beverly Center held a panel of nominated costume designers Aug. 16. Speaking were Alix Friedberg (Big Little Lies), Ane Crabtree (The Handmaid’s Tale), Lou Eyrich (Feud: Bette and Joan), Marie Schley (Transparent), Perry Meek & Zaldy Goco (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Trish Summerville (Westworld). The event was produced in partnership with Variety. Variety’s Booth Moore moderated the panel.