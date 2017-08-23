Levi's Whips Up Collection for Skateboarders

Levi's launched some 160 years ago with the gold miner in mind.

For the upcoming Fall/Winter season, the people at Levi's have the rugged skateboarder in mind.

Levi's designers have created a skateboarder collection with jeans that have flexible and tough Lycra and Cordura fiber in them. Even the Levi's 501 jeans got a new fabric treatment for the skateboard crowd and comes in four washes.

For the skateboarder, the work pant is back, but this time with a pocket pouch. Also in the collection is a sweat pant with an elastic-cuffed leg opening designed for on and off the skateboard.

The inspiration for the collection came from what the designers call the "Sunset Scavengers," a large group that collected debris and trash around San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake.

Referencing their iconic workwear silhouettes and taking style cues from ‘90s era skateboarding - quirky prints, stone-wash finishes and relaxed fits round out the collection that includes thermal, long-sleeve riveter shirts, mechanic jackets and carpenter pants.