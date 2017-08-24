SIGNS OF SPRING
Signs of Spring in Las Vegas
The recent run of apparel and sourcing trade shows in Las Vegas offered a glimpse into an industry in transition. Many exhibitors at the nearly 20 trade shows running concurrently noted a lighter-than-usual buyer turnout. But many also reported meeting with retailers who arrived at the show prepared to place orders for Spring ’18 rather than fill-in goods with Immediate deliveries.
For some, show turnout was an indication that the annual calendar is jam-packed with large trade shows, such as MAGIC, as well as smaller regional shows, forcing retailers to pick and choose where to spend their time and open-to-buy dollars. Some noted that there are fewer independent retailers and department stores are shuttering locations and focusing their efforts on in-house brands. Still others pointed to the growing trend of hybrid trade shows that mix business-to-business events with direct-to-consumer activities.
