SIGNS OF SPRING Signs of Spring in Las Vegas

The recent run of apparel and sourcing trade shows in Las Vegas offered a glimpse into an industry in transition. Many exhibitors at the nearly 20 trade shows running concurrently noted a lighter-than-usual buyer turnout. But many also reported meeting with retailers who arrived at the show prepared to place orders for Spring ’18 rather than fill-in goods with Immediate deliveries.

For some, show turnout was an indication that the annual calendar is jam-packed with large trade shows, such as MAGIC, as well as smaller regional shows, forcing retailers to pick and choose where to spend their time and open-to-buy dollars. Some noted that there are fewer independent retailers and department stores are shuttering locations and focusing their efforts on in-house brands. Still others pointed to the growing trend of hybrid trade shows that mix business-to-business events with direct-to-consumer activities.

Project: Big Show Drives Biz Through Small “Neighborhoods”

Spring Orders at Project Womens

Coeur x Project Debuts in Las Vegas

WWDMAGIC: A Trade Show with a Party Ambience

Pool Provides a Showcase for Up-and-Comers and Indies

Bustling at Stitch

Curve Las Vegas Showcasing Swim, Lingerie

Sourcing at MAGIC: Focus on Vietnam

WWIN: Retailers From Across the Country Crowd into the Show

Liberty Expands Quest Section

Agenda: Show Floor Debuts & With Look To Future

Capsule; New Styles, New Floor Layout

Offprice: Even Discount Retailers Feeling the Pinch