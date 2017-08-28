Enze To Abbot Kinney

An independent boutique recently opened on high end retail street Abbot Kinney. Enze produced a debut party Aug. 24 for its new digs on 1507 Abbot Kinney Blvd. The spot was the former address of veteran Abbot Kinney boutique Zingara.

Run by Nuri Topbas and Jamie Hultgren, Enze specializes in mostly Turkish fashion labels for women. Hultgren said that Enze will be the single point of sale in United States for most of the Turkish labels, many which focus on resort styles. The store’s retail price points range from $90 to $1,200.

The store was designed by Hultgren and Topbas to look like a villa in the Eastern Mediterranean. Hanging from the ceilings, antique looking chandeliers. Walls are painted white, with some touches of blue. There’s a spacious backyard for events. Gracing the party’s guest list, Annabelle Fleur of the Viva Luxury blog.