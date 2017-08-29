ComplexCon Announces N.E.R.D & Gucci Mane in Concert

ComplexCon took a bow last year producing a venue for music, art, food trucks and fashion pop-up shops. Reportedly 35,000 bought tickets for the Long Beach, Calif. event

When it returns the weekend of Nov. 4 – 5 in Long Beach, festival goers will be treated to sounds from hitmakers such as N.E.R.D. The group is helmed by Pharrell Williams, who also serves as ComplexCon’s host committee chair. Pharrell also is the face that launched hundreds of brands and collections. N.E.R.D. headlines on Nov. 5.

On Nov. 5, Gucci Mane will perform. Others concertizing will be M.I.A. and Young Thug. Also playing a set on Nov. 5, the ubiquitous DJ Khaled.

Wait, there's more music. On ComplexCon’s Pigeons & Planes stage, the Fool’s Gold music label will produce a slate of performers such as A-Trak & Friends, SuperDuperKyle, A$AP Ferg, Virgil Abloh, Ski Mask The Slump God and Wifisfuneral.

ComplexCon also will be the address of a multitude of pop-ups for brands such as Puma, Billionaire Boys Club, Human Made, Union Los Angeles, Modernica, “virgil abloh,” Nike, Undefeated, Concepts, RSVP Gallery, New Balance, Pintrill, Adidas and Clot.

Tickets will range from $75 to $100 per day. There also will be VIP passes for $400. For more information, contact www.complexcon.com