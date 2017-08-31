Christopher David’s Debut Soiree at Ramos Carreon Salon

At the Ramos Carreon Salon, it’s a tradition for any assistant in the salon to do a final soiree of his/her own before becoming a full-time hairstylist on the salon floor. They create a “Hair Soiree”—a mini hair/fashion presentation.

On Aug. 27th, hairstylist Christopher David, assistant to Salon co-owner Roberto Ramos, presented his first “Hair Soiree” at the salon—a presentation that was reminiscent of the underground ’80s and ’90s leather bondage club scene of LA, New York and London.

He enlisted accessory designer Drew of Skyn Walker to design and create one-of-kind leather and chain accessories to go with wardrobe that carried a hard-edge feel. Wardrobe Stylist Alexandra Grandquist came on board to help create these clubby night-owl looks.

Nine models, each coiffed by Christopher himself, had hairstyles that complimented each individually styled outfit. His hairstyles ranged from hand-cut wigs, colored and highlighted, each having their own unique styled technique that Christopher created on his own.

Ramos Carreon Salon is located on 7402 Beverly Blvd. in Los Angeles.