DESIGNING THE LOOK

Designing the Look of “This is Us”

By Alison A. Nieder | Thursday, August 31, 2017

Members of the cast of “This Is Us” were on hand for an Aug. 28 event at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, held in the FIDM Museum and Galleries, amid the costumes of the 11th annual “Art of Television Costume Design” exhibition.

“This Is Us” costume designer Hala Bahmet and actress Mandy Moore, who plays one of the NBC show’s leads, sat down with journalist Lesley N.M. Blume to discuss the look of the show. Fellow cast member Jermel Nakia was also in attendance at the exclusive event for FIDM alumni.

Photos by Alex J. Berliner / ABImages

THIS IS US: Hala Bahmet, the costume designer for the NBC TV show “This Is Us” (far right), and the show’s star, Mandy Moore (center), sat down with journalist Lesley N.M. Blume (far left) at an exclusive event for alumni of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising at the design school’s FIDM Museum and Galleries.

