Brooks Brothers' Annual Holiday Party. Photo by Andrew Asch

Brooks Brothers' Annual Holiday Party. Photo by Andrew Asch

Brooks Bros Parties for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

By Andrew Asch | Monday, December 4, 2017

Brooks Brothers, a clothier to Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, produced its annual holiday party Dec. 2 at its Rodeo Drive flagship. Beside holiday fun, the aim of party was to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Brooks Bros. donated 10 percent of the party’s sales to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since 2005, Brooks Bros has raised nearly $16.5 million to the hospital. At the party, celebs and guests posed with Santa, enjoyed balloon art, caricatures, holiday drinks and treats, as well as ornament decorating. Kids at the party worked at a craft station where they created greeting cards to send to St. Jude patients.

photo

Santa at Brooks Brothers. Photo by Andrew Asch

photo

Lauren Sivan. Picture by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Brooks Brothers.

photo

Claudio Del Vecchio, chief executive officer of Brooks Brothers, with Angelica Del Vecchio. Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Brooks Brothers.

photo

Rachel Zoe. Picture by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Brooks Brothers.

photo

Skai Jackson. Picture by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Brooks Brothers.

photo

Janie Bryant. Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Brooks Brothers.

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS