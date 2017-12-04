Brooks Bros Parties for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Brooks Brothers, a clothier to Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Delano Roosevelt, produced its annual holiday party Dec. 2 at its Rodeo Drive flagship. Beside holiday fun, the aim of party was to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Brooks Bros. donated 10 percent of the party’s sales to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since 2005, Brooks Bros has raised nearly $16.5 million to the hospital. At the party, celebs and guests posed with Santa, enjoyed balloon art, caricatures, holiday drinks and treats, as well as ornament decorating. Kids at the party worked at a craft station where they created greeting cards to send to St. Jude patients.