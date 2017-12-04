Fans pose with Gudetama Santa. Photo courtesy of Sanrio.

Fans pose with Gudetama Santa. Photo courtesy of Sanrio.

Gudetama Santa Takes a Bow

By Andrew Asch | Monday, December 4, 2017

We’ve seen our share of celebrities while blogging for California Apparel News. But we saw a different kind of celeb on Dec. 3; Gudetama. It’s the egg character from Sanrio’s Hello Kitty world.

Sanrio put a beard and a Santa’s hat on Gudetama on Sunday, and then rolled the egg to the Sanrio boutique in Japanese Village Plaza in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo section. It was the first time ever that Gudetama wore a Santa hat and beard, according to Dave Marchi, vice president of brand management and marketing at Sanrio Inc. And like a real celeb, a bunch of people lined up to take pictures with this incredible egg.

photo

Rolling Gudetama to Xmas event. Amazing, award winning photo by Andrew Asch. Umm, don't know if it won awards, but it is a photo.

photo

Gudetama products. Photo courtesy of Sanrio.

photo

Line to greet Gudetama Santa. Photo by Andrew Asch

