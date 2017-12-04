Gudetama Santa Takes a Bow

We’ve seen our share of celebrities while blogging for California Apparel News. But we saw a different kind of celeb on Dec. 3; Gudetama. It’s the egg character from Sanrio’s Hello Kitty world.

Sanrio put a beard and a Santa’s hat on Gudetama on Sunday, and then rolled the egg to the Sanrio boutique in Japanese Village Plaza in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo section. It was the first time ever that Gudetama wore a Santa hat and beard, according to Dave Marchi, vice president of brand management and marketing at Sanrio Inc. And like a real celeb, a bunch of people lined up to take pictures with this incredible egg.