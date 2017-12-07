NEWSMAKERS

Apparel Industry’s 2017 Newsmakers

Thursday, December 7, 2017

After Decades on the Contemporary Clothing Scene, BCBGMaxAzria Declares Bankruptcy

After Gordon Bros Bid, Wet Seal Reemerges

Bebe Closes All Its Stores After Selling Half Its Label

Ilse Metchek, California Fashion Association

After Bankruptcy, Quiksilver Changes Name and Goes on the Offense

Agenda Seeks New Format for Trade Shows

Hitting the Denim Blues, True Religion Reorganizes After Bankruptcy

Frances Harder Starts Fashion For Profit

The Wraps Come Off Westfield’s $1 Billion Revamp of Century City

DSTLD Commits to Crowd-Funding and Pop-Up Shops

New Clothing Chapter for Dov Charney, American Apparel Founder

American Apparel Reaches the End of an Era With Sale to Gildan Activewear of Canada

Gerber Technology Brings Ideation Conference to LA

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS