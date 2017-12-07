L.A. Dance Project performs in Zegna's Couture XXX collection. Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.

Zegna Bows XXX Line with L.A. Dance Project

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, December 7, 2017

Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna showed some moves when the L.A. Dance Project troupe did a performance dressed in the Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection. The performance was choreographed by Benjamin Millepied, a former principal for the New York City Ballet, director of dance at the Paris Opera and husband of movie star Natalie Portman.

Zegna's Alessandro Sartori, left, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied at Dec. 5 performance of L.A. Dance Project. Photo by Billy Farrell/BFA.

The performance took place Dec. 5 at the Sheats Goldstein residence in Beverly Hills. The Couture XXX collection features eco-friendly materials such as recycled polyester, and features denim, T-shirts, sweaters, bomber jackets, caps and sneakers.

In the audience for the performance was rapper Wiz Khalifa, Blake Griffin of the LA Clippers basketball team, model Shaun Ross and actor James Marsden.

