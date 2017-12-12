Via taylorswift.com

Via taylorswift.com

Taylor Swift Reputation Pop-Up Opens

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour is scheduled to hit California in May 2018, but for those who want the Taylor experience now, the Reputation pop-up shop has opened at Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif.

Scheduled to run through Saturday Dec. 16 at 1228 Third Street Promenade, the pop-up will feature exclusive album merchandise, a collection of Taylor styles worn in the Look What You Made Me Do video, as well as installations. One of which, a golden throne surrounded by rubber snakes. Bow down to Taylor!

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS