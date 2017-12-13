Courtesy of Truff.

Courtesy of Truff.

Aaron Levant Goes Foodie

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, December 13, 2017

We know Aaron Levant as the founder of Agenda trade show, and one of the guys who helped start ComplexCon festival, which is a heaven for sneaker obsessives. Are we ready for Aaron Levant the foodie?

Levant and a group which includes Jon Buscemi of the Buscemi brand, recently introduced Truff Hot Sauce. A brand statement describes Truff as a “selective blend of premium red chili peppers infused with black truffle oil from Northern Italy, and organic agave nectar from Jalisco, Mexico. We tie it all together with a hint of organic cumin, resulting in a flavor profile designed for only the most curious connoisseur.”

It’s retailed for $14.99 at TruffHotSauce.com.

