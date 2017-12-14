FINANCE Deborah Belgum Named California Apparel News Executive Editor

Apparel News Group Publisher and Chief Executive Terry Martinez has named Senior Editor Deborah Belgum to be the new executive editor of the weekly California Apparel News, effective immediately. The announcement, which was made to the staff on Dec. 7, fills the position recently held by Alison A. Nieder.

Belgum, notes Martinez, has worked for the California Apparel News for almost 15 years and “is a consummate journalist with deep relationships in the apparel, textile and related industries.”

Prior to joining the Apparel News, Belgum worked for the Associated Press, the Orange County Register, the Los Angeles Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal. She has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a post-graduate certificate in international journalism from the University of Southern California.